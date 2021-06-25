XRP lawsuit: Why SEC’s latest motion, Hinman’s deposition ‘should scare everyone’

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or the "Company") (ORPH) - Get Report and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-03640, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Orphazyme American depositary shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 29, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Orphazyme securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").