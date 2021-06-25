XRP lawsuit: Why SEC’s latest motion, Hinman’s deposition ‘should scare everyone’
Until a week back, it was quite apparent that only the plaintiffs in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit desperately wanted to depose additional people. However, it recently came to light that the defendants too intended to depose an additional office-bearer. With the sole hint of ‘former SEC official,’ the community started making its own guesses as to who would it be. Among the host of options available, two names stood out and seemed to be the most appealing – Jay Clayton and William Hinman.ambcrypto.com