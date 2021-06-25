Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 9:40 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 16 days ago

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say four people are dead and 159 are unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava noted Friday that rescue officials were still searching for survivors. She says there's still hope of finding people alive in the rubble. Raide Jadallah is an assistant Miami-Dade County fire chief. He says rescue operations continued throughout the night and that 130 firefighters are working at the site. Crews are using dogs and microphones as they sift through the wreckage. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says authorities are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the four victims.

kdow.biz
