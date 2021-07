Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The third Guardians of the Galaxy film is already shaping up to be quite the emotional roller coaster ride due to the fact that it may actually be the final time we see our favorite space outlaws together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director James Gunn has stated over the last couple of months that he plans to end the saga with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even going as far as claiming that his filmmaking days are over once the project is done.