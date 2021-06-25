Facet Raises $8M, Adds Quartet to Leadership Team

Source Intelligence takes on majority investor ParkerGale Capital and combines with Total Parts Plus to create a supply chain compliance leader. Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency, announces their partnership with a new majority investor, ParkerGale Capital (ParkerGale). ParkerGale specializes in partnering with profitable founder-owned software companies to accelerate growth, develop innovative products, and build world-class management teams. As part of the partnership, Source Intelligence will join ParkerGale’s portfolio of companies and merge with Total Parts Plus (TPP), the leading provider of critical parts data for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management. Both Source Intelligence and TPP will retain their current staff and leadership teams under the guidance of new CEO Glenn Trout. Previously, Glenn was the Founder and CEO of VelocityEHS, the leader in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software.