ONE ROQ Launches New Member Perks Featuring Casamigos And Josh Wine

Angelini Wine added Airfield Estate and Lone Birch wines, both of Yakima Valley, to its growing domestic portfolio. The launch was celebrated at Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill in New Haven in May with a virtual wine tasting luncheon to formally introduce the wines to the Angelini sales team. Airfield Estates vineyard is situated in the heart of the Yakima Valley, Washington state’s first established AVA. Nestled along the foothills of the Rattlesnake Mountains, it spans 830 acres and includes more than 20 different varietals. A third-generation, family-run business, the winery uses 100% estate-grown fruit with true varietal characteristics showcasing the subtleties of the terroir, from lava-layered mountains to glacier-cut valleys, followed by sediment-deposited soil from epic ice age floods. Lone Birch wines also come from a family-run vineyard in the Yakima Valley, farming for over four generations. Its name is inspired by the pinnacle landmarks on its farm, a 70-year-old lone birch tree that resides among the vineyard. The tree provides shade to workers, direction to lost travelers and inspiration to the family, which also symbolizes its commitment to care for the environment, reduce its carbon footprint, utilize sustainable farming practices and ensure the farm lives on for generations to come.