ONE ROQ Launches New Member Perks Featuring Casamigos And Josh Wine

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONE ROQ Vodka, emerging innovation and lifestyle brand, is announcing new Member Privileges of the ORVC (ONEROQClub.com), the exclusive owners and rewards club of ONE ROQ. Members of the ORVC can now apply their monthly discount codestowards purchases of the world class brands, Casamigos tequila and Josh wine through the ONE ROQ bottle store, offering some of the most competitive online prices on the web for these premium brands.

