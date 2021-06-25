Cancel
Red, white and blue Fourth of July desserts

Gin Lee
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBMUP_0af714Oz00
Dazzling 4th of July desserts.Desygner/Virginia Watkins

Break out your red white and blue with these simple, but extremely delicious fourth of July recipes. Whether you label these recipes as desserts or side dishes; they are yummy, simple to make, and great to create for big gatherings.

When making this 4thf of July recipe, they can be served as a side dish; since cooked white rice is added to each. However, these recipes are also good served as desserts. If preferred, the white rice can be left out, and marshmallows can be used in place of the rice, or you can merely substitute the rice with more cottage cheese.

Red, white and blue Fourth of July fruit salad

This is a summer, red, white, and blue fruit salad. White rice is used in this recipe, however, you could opt to leave the rice out, and add campfire red, white, and blue marshmallows instead. Hey, this is Arkansas; and it's rice country. The white rice is optional in this recipe, I normally add it in for extra nutrition.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of fresh blueberries
  • ½ cup blackberries
  • 2 cups of fresh strawberries
  • 10 ounces of maraschino cherries drained and halved
  • 1 cup of cooked white rice
  • 1 container of cottage cheese
  • 1 large container of Cool Whip
  • ½ cup of nuts (your preference)
  • ½ cup of coconut flakes (You can use candied coconut, or fresh.)

Instructions:

Cook the rice, until it's fork fluffy. Then set aside, allowing it to cool completely. Once the rice is cooled, in a large bowl add in the Cool Whip, and fold in all other ingredients. Cover with a lid, or plastic wrap, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

Blueberry pie filling, pineapple dessert

Ingredients:

  • 1 large can of blueberry pie filling
  • 10 ounces of maraschino cherries
  • 1- 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 large can crushed pineapple, drained well
  • ½ cup candied coconut
  • 1 cup pecans, chopped
  • ½ cup walnuts, chopped
  • 1 cup cooked white rice
  • 1 large container of Cool Whip
  • 1 small container of cottage cheese

Instructions:

Cook the rice, until it's fork fluffy. Then set aside, allowing it to cool completely. Once the rice is cooled, add it to a large mixing bowl. Now, fold in the blueberry pie filling, sweetened condensed milk, then the Cool Whip, and all other ingredients. Cover with a lid, or plastic wrap, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

4th of July fluff salad

Instructions:

  • 1 large container Cool Whip
  • 1- 3.4 ounce box of strawberry jello mix
  • 2 cups chopped, fresh strawberries
  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 1 large container of cottage cheese
  • 1 cup cooked white rice
  • Optional: Crushed pineapple can also be used in this recipe.

Instructions:

Cook the rice, until it's fork fluffy. Then set aside, allowing it to cool completely. Once the rice is cooled, add it to a large mixing bowl. Now, incorporate all the other ingredients together in a large mixing bowl, then blend. Place a lid on the dessert or use plastic wrap, then refrigerate. Serve when ready and enjoy.

Bonus: Grape Fluff

Grape fluff is very easy to make, it's light and appetizing, and it falls into the same dessert category as the other recipes here today. It's the only recipe like this where cooked white rice isn't added, however, you could if you prefer.

Ingredients:

  • 1 large box of grape jello
  • 1 large container Cool Whip
  • 1 large container of cottage cheese
  • 3-4 cups of seedless red grapes
  • 2 cups of blueberries
  • 10 ounces of maraschino cherries
  • 1 cup of chopped nuts

Optional: To stay with the red, white, and blue theme for the 4th of July; use blue raspberry jello in place of the grape jello.

Instructions:

Mix the grape Jello into the Cool Whip, then add in the remaining ingredients, and stir. Place a lid, or plastic wrap onto the bowl, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

All of these recipes can be made with or without cooked white rice, and cottage cheese- I use these ingredients as a healthy filler and binder for the rest of the ingredients. Marshmallows can be added, as well as extra Cool Whip and coconut.

