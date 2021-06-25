'The Chris Rock Show' First Two Seasons Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed the Max Original series MADE FOR LOVE for a second season. The critically acclaimed, darkly absurd comedy ranks among HBO Max’s top original half-hours since launch. Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, MADE FOR LOVE is a cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. MADE FOR LOVE is a production of Paramount Television Studios.