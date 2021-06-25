'The Chris Rock Show' First Two Seasons Streaming on HBO Max

Scary times are over. HBO has opted not to make a second season of the Lovecraft Country TV series. A horror drama, the Lovecraft TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn in recurring roles. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance). They’re on a road trip, looking for Atticus’ missing father, Montrose (Williams). The trio’s search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive as they try to overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from a horror paperback by H.P. Lovecraft.