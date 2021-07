Spending time on St. Cloud area roads is something that most of us do on a regular basis. Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program I heard from many St. Cloud area residents who have a wide variety of reasons why driving in St. Cloud can be challenging. Reasons range from a feeling that the planning of Division Street (Highway 23) made it difficult to travel through the community because of the amount of stop lights. I fielded complaints from listeners that say the stop lights aren't coordinated well. Others feel there are too many distracted drivers due to texting. Some feel that the many people coming from small towns surrounding St. Cloud that aren't knowing where they are going is a problem and others blame the large immigrant population.