Inside the 'Drag Race'-'Brady Bunch' Crossover: 'This Is a Cultural Moment' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jazz Tangcay
Laredo Morning Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hollywood returns to normalcy and production returns amid COVID protocols still in place, Variety was invited for an exclusive set visit to “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.”. The special, which airs June 30 Paramount Plus, was filmed at Castle Studios in Burbank. Audiences will see cultural history as...

www.lmtonline.com
Watching Paramount Plus’ “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch” — a recreation of the 1971 season 2 episode, “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” – audiences could easily think the sets were also faithfully recreated for this “RuPaul’s Drag Race” meets “The Brady Bunch” crossover. But the production was put together with the aid of green screen and the magic of virtual production.

