WESTLAKE, Ohio – Shot fired: Clemens Road. Police officers at 11 a.m. July 3 responded to a report of a possible gunshot fired at the Red Roof Inn on Clemens Road. Officers arrived within two minutes but did not find an altercation in progress. Interviews with witnesses and examination of evidence found in the parking lot of the hotel revealed that a man and woman had been in a verbal argument, which culminated with the man firing one shot from a handgun into the vehicle being driven by the woman. Both parties left the area. Officers identified both and determined they had been in a prior relationship.