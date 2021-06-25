Cancel
Celebrities

Conan O'Brien's tearjerking farewell to 'the job I was born to do'

By Ben Cost
Page Six
Page Six
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O’Brien admitted his show straddled the line between “smart” and “stupid.”. The talk-show host took the “Conan” stage for the final time Thursday, marking the end of a storied late-night career that spanned 28 years. The chat-fest icon marked the emotional occasion with a poignant — and fittingly sidesplitting — monologue, in which he thanked fans and colleagues for joining him on the ride.

Massachusetts State
David Letterman
Jack Black
Frank Sinatra
Conan O'brien
Andy Richter
Will Ferrell
Betty White
Tom Hanks
