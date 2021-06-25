Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Stopping the onset and progression of intractable immune diseases

By Pohang University of Science, Technology (POSTECH)
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development of therapeutic drugs for inflammatory bowel disease, an intractable immune disease, and multiple sclerosis—an autoimmune disorder—is gaining traction. A research team from the Department of Life Sciences at POSTECH and a joint research team at ImmunoBiome Inc. have uncovered that a yeast-derived polysaccharide mixture inhibits the onset and progression of immune disorders.

