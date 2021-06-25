Verstappen leads second Styrian GP practice after Hamilton fast lap deleted

Lando Norris thinks the driver penalty points system that leaves him at risk of a one-race ban is “stupid” and is lacking in common sense. The McLaren driver will be four penalty points away from a ban when Formula 1 next races at the British Grand Prix, with his current tally of 10 points reducing by two before Silverstone. But he will be on at least eight points until the middle of November, and after picking up two for his battle with Sergio Perez early in the last race in Austria, Norris says the system is wrong.