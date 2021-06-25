Cancel
Verstappen leads second Styrian GP practice after Hamilton fast lap deleted

By Michael Lamonato
racer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen swept Friday practice for Red Bull Racing, but the Dutchman benefited from Lewis Hamilton having his best lap deleted for track limits. The Dutchman’s best time of 1m05.412s in his Red Bull was 0.077s slower than Hamilton’s fastest lap, but the Briton was found by the stewards to have run too far wide at Turn 10 and subsequently had the time erased. Hamilton’s next-best time was good enough for only fourth, 0.384s adrift.

racer.com
