Lily Collins Cast As Polly Pocket In Lena Dunham Written & Directed Live Action

Nostalgia alert! Lily Collins has been cast to bring beloved children's toy Polly Pocket to life in an upcoming film.

The film will be written and directed by Lena Dunham, with Collins also acting as a producer, and will follow a young girl as she develops a friendship with a pocket-sized woman.

"Little Lil, big news. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project!" Collins gushed on Instagram with a childhood photo showing her carrying a Polly Pocket toy.

The 32-year-old continued, "I am partnering with the most inspiring powerhouse team — Robbie Brenner, @lenadunham, @mattel and @mgmstudios — to reintroduce Polly to the world in a fun, modern way… bringing these tiny toys to the big screen. Truly so excited to be coming on as both a producer and Polly herself! Can’t wait to dive into this pastel world…"

Fans and friends ran to the comments to congratulate Collins.

"HERE YOU GOOOOOO ❤️ for couldnt be more excited for this," Emily in Paris costar Ashley Park wrote.

"MASSIVE VIBE 💗💗💗," Lily James said.

"YAY!!!!!" Bethenny Frankel commented.

"Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me — Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it's pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM," Dunham told Variety.

"I'm so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension," the Girls director added.

Collins has also been busy filming the second season of Emily In Paris, as well as working on Halo of Stars and Titan. Meanwhile, Dunham is reportedly producing and starring in Sharp Stick, which will also feature Jennifer Jason Leigh and Scott Speedman.

The company behind Polly Pocket and other toys, Mattel, also reportedly has films about American Girl, Barbie, Barney and Hot Wheels in the works.

For the Polly Pocket flick, Mattel Films will work with Dunharm's Good Thing Going production company and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.