Local businesses have been waiting patiently for Wednesday to finally arrive. The 100 percent capacity change is welcome news for restaurants and bars, gyms and retail stores. “We are excited because economically," said owner Claire Sumadiwirya, the owner of Bellden Café in Bellevue. "We really need this. Realistically, I don’t think we are going to go 100 percent right away. For the whole team, we are going to require everyone to wear a mask.”