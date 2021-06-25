The first COVID vaccines were delivered to Milwaukee in December. Here's what you need to know about vaccinations today.

Oh, what a difference a year makes. It seems after more than 12 pandemic-filled months of wish-listing and bookmarking trips and exotic getaways, many (but not all) can finally find themselves green-lighting their travel plans. Yes, the rollouts of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, reopening of cities and countries around the world, and the softened regulations of the CDC have people ready to get moving again — and the numbers don’t lie. According to a May 2021 report by the U.S. Travel Association, nearly nine in 10 American travelers have plans to travel in the next six months. And with most states across the country dropping mask-wearing mandates for fully vaccinated people (meaning two weeks after your second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two weeks after your Johnson & Johnson), one might think life and travel are back to their fancy-free pre-COVID ways. But, travel experts and medical professionals say there are still things to keep in mind before hitting the road.