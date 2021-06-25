Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

The first COVID vaccines were delivered to Milwaukee in December. Here's what you need to know about vaccinations today.

Daily Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccines are freely available to all Americans over the age of 12, regardless of whether they are documented or insured. However, in the last month, Wisconsin has only been able to vaccinate an additional 4.3% of its eligible population and remains stuck at less than 50%. What does this mean...

