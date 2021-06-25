A rollover crash injured 1 person on S. Broadway near Cumberland Road (Tyler, TX)

On Thursday night, one person received minor injuries in a rollover accident on S. Broadway.

The incident happened in the 8600 block of South Broadway, just south of Cumberland Road in which only one vehicle was involved. As per reports, the driver misjudged the turn as a result of which the vehicle overturned. The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

Emergency crews treated the driver for minimal injuries at the scene. Traffic was blocked from north on S. Broadway for investigation process while the traffic heading south was not affected. Officials asked the motorists to avoid the area.

The crash remains under active review.

