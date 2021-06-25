Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Conan had an awkward farewell, but Conan O'Brien isn't going anywhere

By Darren Franich
EW.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O'Brien never looked comfortable. After 28 years, he was the grand old man of late night. But late night now exists as raw material for morning virals, and grand old men get disgraced every day. So O'Brien's manic sizzle was a clever defensive maneuver. The last few decades were centuries of techno-cultural evolution. Moving too slow meant stopping - and wasn't his documentary called Conan O'Brien Can't Stop?

ew.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Tbs#Unboxing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNPR

Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show

This is FRESH AIR. Last Thursday, Conan O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show "Conan." It's the third time he's said goodbye as a late night host after 16 years on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and a brief, tumultuous seven months on NBC's "The Tonight Show," both following and proceeding Jay Leno. Conan O'Brien has more TV ahead of him, starting with an upcoming weekly variety series on HBO Max. But our TV critic David Bianculli says this is a proper time to make note of O'Brien's place in late-night TV history.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
Celebritiesmediapost.com

Conan Says Good-Bye In Not-Very-Grand Finale

Conan O’Brien said good-bye to late-night TV last Thursday and hardly anybody noticed. It was not his fault. He did not change, but the times did, along with his circumstances. His show, “Conan” on TBS, had long been whittled down to a drab, bare-bones half-hour, shorn of, among other things, his band and the other half-hour that once made it a one-hour show.
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: I’ve Thought About This ‘War Horse’ Bit From ‘Conan’ Once a Week For the Past Decade

The Clip: Conan, “The War Horse Score Does NOT Deserve an Oscar”. The Pitch: In the midst of the 2012 Oscar season, talk show host Conan O’Brien points out that the Steven Spielberg film War Horse was nominated for both Best Picture and Best Original Score. But when he played a clip from the film, the score did not sound like something composer John Williams would have come up with.
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
TV & VideosDigital Collegian

Conan and the dying breed of late night hosts | Column

Eight presidents. Twenty-five CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. One hundred sixty-one Nobel Laureates. Just a small sample size of the many decorated alumni Harvard University has produced. Yet among those prominent figures, this week’s most talked about graduate of the Ivy League is a self-deprecating, red-headed Irishman. For those who...
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais Clarifies ‘The Office’ Cancel Culture Remarks. Ricky Gervais on Friday clarified remarks he made concerning his legendary sitcom The Office and cancel culture. In a recent interview with the BBC, the comic-actor was talking about The…. Being Funny Now “Is Kind of Our Duty”: Ricky Gervais, Ramy Youssef,...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
TV SeriesFinger Lakes Times

Conan Shares His Take On "The Last Of Us" - "Good Game Nice Try"

Conan and Sona reveal their unique strategies to defeat zombies in the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last Of Us." Listen to more "Good Game Nice, Try," hosted by Sonja Reid (aka OMGitsfirefoxx) and Aaron Bleyaert @ https://link.chtbl.com/ggnt. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Eva Longoria's Crazy Soap Opera Stories - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 01/21/16) After years and years in show business, Eva's pretty sure it's filled with mostly crazy people. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy