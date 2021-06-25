Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Charge 53-year old Man with 20 Counts of Child Porn

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcyVj_0af6y4PE00
Kentucky State Police Charge 53-year old Man with 20 Counts of Child Porn

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested David Keith Jackson, 53, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jackson was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.  

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Salyersville on June 24, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Jackson is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies in Kentucky and are punishable by one to five years in prison.  

Jackson was lodged in the Big SandyKentucky Detention Center.

How do you feel? What do you think?

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Sexual Abuse#Kentucky State Police#Child Porn#Ksp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest in Murder Mystery

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest in Murder Mystery. An arrest has been made in connection with the ongoing death investigation of Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts. Christopher Roberts, 43 years old of Irvine, KY, was arrested this morning and lodged at Three Forks Regional Detention Center in Lee County. Roberts is charged with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Wisconsin Man Jailed for False Report May Have Been Right As Human Remains Are Discovered

Wisconsin Man Jailed for False Report May Have Been Right As Human Remains Are Discovered. Human remains have been found in a search for a missing Wisconsin couple. It was reported that the couple was missing by the couple's 23-year-old son. In his statement to police, he said they had intended to go to White Lake in Langlade County with an unknown couple, but never returned.
Public SafetyPosted by
SCDNReports

2 North Carolina Fugitives Captured

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who absconded from his approved residence in Buncombe County last month has been apprehended. Ricky Hardy (#0166807) was serving active sentences for Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He had a projected release date of Sept. 19, 2021.
Michigan StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Michigan Hate Crime: 3 Years Probation for Attacker

Michigan Hate Crime: 3 Years Probation for Attacker. During an incident at a southeastern Michigan park, a white man used a bike lock to attack a black teenager. A judge in Michigan U.S. District Court imposed three years of supervised release on Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport. This was in connection with the alleged attack on Devin Freelon Jr., 18, he pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime.
Louisiana StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Louisiana Grandma Charged in Fatal Hit & Run Case

The grandmother of a Louisiana man accused of a fatal hit-and-run has been arrested after authorities determine that she assisted her grandson to flee the scene. Louisiana State Police say Hunter Mason Johnson struck several vehicles and a construction worker with a Ford pickup while driving along Interstate 310.
Georgia StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Georgia Country Club Massacre: Suspect in Custody

A man was arrested in the shooting deaths of three men found on the golf course of a suburban Georgia country club. According to Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox, deputies and marshals arrested Bryan Rhoden in Chamblee, more than 25 miles from where the men were found slain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy