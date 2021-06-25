Kentucky State Police Charge 53-year old Man with 20 Counts of Child Porn

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested David Keith Jackson, 53, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jackson was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Salyersville on June 24, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Jackson is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies in Kentucky and are punishable by one to five years in prison.

Jackson was lodged in the Big SandyKentucky Detention Center.

