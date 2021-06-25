Guest notebook: Can Birmingham progress if we keep bringing up its past?
Birmingham’s natural beauty, climate and location in the U.S. makes us an ideal spot for business and industry to grow and prosper. Let's do that.www.bizjournals.com
Birmingham’s natural beauty, climate and location in the U.S. makes us an ideal spot for business and industry to grow and prosper. Let's do that.www.bizjournals.com
The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham