Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected a royal title for their son

Fremont Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly rejected an honorary title offered by the queen to their first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when he was first born.

fremonttribune.com
Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims There Were Actually SEVERAL Palace Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world was absolutely shocked at what they learned — especially regarding the detail that the royal family had been racist towards an unborn Archie. We mean, even the longtime host didn’t expect it! But according to a new claim, the couple may have actually downplayed some of the details.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Drop $3.3 Million On Frogmore Cottage Rent, Renovations

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been residing in their $14.65 million California mansion, they are still making sure their former U.K. abode is taken care of. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at Frogmore Cottage with 2-year-old son Archie before the duo stepped back from their senior royal duties last year and moved to the U.S. Regardless of their move over the pond, the estate — which the couple moved into shortly before welcoming their first child — remains licensed to Harry and Meghan until March 31, 2022, it was reported.
Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Refuses To Kiss And Make Up With Her In-laws

British royal family news divulges that it’s business as usual for Meghan Markle who reportedly intends to stay the course in her chosen path concerning her royal in-laws. In other words, according to one royal expert, she is planning to “stick to her guns” as far as that alleged palace row with Prince William regarding her reported bullying of staff.
Meghan’s Ex-Friend Just Accused Her of Taking Lilibet’s Name From Her—Not the Queen

Baby drama. Lizzie Cundy, Meghan Markle’s former friend, claims that Lilibet‘s name was inspired by her and not Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with OK! magazine, Cundy, who claimed to be close friends with Meghan before she started dating Prince Harry, accused the Duchess of Sussex of using her childhood nickname as the name for her and Prince Harry’s first daughter. “I was called Lilibet. It’s short for Elizabeth. It was my nickname at school!” Cundy, whose full name Elizabeth, told OK!. “Thank you Meghan. You ghosted me—and now you’re calling your child after me.”
Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning His Next Trip to England — & Meghan Markle Might Join Him

Despite some lingering tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family, the couple might be planning to travel to England as early as this September. Prince Harry’s recent visit to the United Kingdom appeared to be one full of sentiment and mending bonds, as the royal joined his older brother, Prince William, to unveil a statue dedicated to their mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1 — what would have been the late royal’s 60th birthday. Now, Prince Harry seems ready to bring the Duchess of Sussex with him on his next trip.
Royal family news – Prince Charles ‘felt total RELIEF’ at dumping Harry and Meghan Markle off UK taxpayer’s payroll

PRINCE Charles felt total "relief" at getting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off the British taxpayers' payroll, it has been claimed. Charles famously gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "a substantial sum" to start a new life in America after the runaway royals claimed they wanted to be "financially independent" and make their own fortune.

