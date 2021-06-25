Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Chef Franco Creates A Summer Feast

By Karen Ponzio
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXTsx_0af6xTB700

Is the clam boil the perfect summer food?

I got to decide that for myself, as did around 20 others, on Thursday night as the International Festival of Arts and Ideas presented Summer Cooking with Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, an interactive cooking event broadcast via Zoom and featuring the long-beloved New Haven-area restauranteur.

In advance, participants were asked to pick up a package with the makings for a clam boil as well as a vegetarian ceviche at Shell and Bones Oyster Bar and Grill on Water Street earlier in the day. The box contained three containers of chopped vegetables, one container of mixed juices, a cup of pickling spices, and a netted bag filled with clams, mussels, fingerling potatoes, corn on the cob, and chorizo. The email stated a recipe was to be included, but it was not (more about that later).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmBfS_0af6xTB700

This reporter had never made a clam boil before, in fact I have never cooked fresh clams or mussels before. In fullest disclosure, shellfish is something that my family has never enjoyed, so I never cooked it for myself, instead ordering it from restaurants or enjoying it at the homes of others. I had also never made ceviche for similar reasons.

The event began with Arts and Ideas tours program manager Denise Santisteban introducing Arturo Franco-Camacho — executive chef for Shell and Bones, Camacho Garage, Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill — who would be leading everyone in preparing their two dishes.

“We have some goodies to share,” Chef Franco said, and immediately expressed his gratitude. “Thank you all for supporting New Haven,” he said, noting that he had been here for over 20 years now and that the city “has given us great adventures.”

First he went over what was in the bag, noting that in addition to the pickling spices that were included in the box, one could add salt and other spices, as well as lemon juice, garlic and citrus, to the water in which the bag would be boiled. He himself added a chili and an orange, also noting one could add wine or white wine vinegar as well for a “PH balance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLiaF_0af6xTB700

It was at this point that many of the participants mentioned that they did not have a recipe included with the package. When asked, we were told it would be sent later. For now, Chef Franco could guide us. More questions came up in the chat about how much water to use and other details. I decided to toss a lemon as well as sea salt in with my cup of spices, and we were told to let the bag boil until the shellfish opened.

Chef Franco also told of a dipping sauce we could make “a variety of ways” using butter or olive oil as the base, noting that in Cuba there is a sauce called mojo, “which means ‘to get wet,’” that is made with lemon juice, olive oil and oregano. On this evening he used a stick of butter, lemon, Old Bay seasoning and cilantro. After I confirmed that olive oil could be used and I remembered I had some Old Bay, I threw both of those into a small pan and grabbed a handful of cilantro off my back porch herb pot, chopping it up and tossing it in as well. In the midst of trying to not overcook the clams while also take notes and photos for this article, the cilantro got a bit crispy (more about that later).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8O9U_0af6xTB700

The ceviche was next. Chef Franco told the group we could “choose any vegetables you can find in the store” for this recipe, and proceeded to chop up celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, beets, and cucumbers, then thinly slicing red onions and tomatoes, parboiling some of the veggies so they would not be as crunchy. The juice he added the vegetables to was a mixture of orange, lime, and lemon, and that had spices added to it as well. He noted that you could use coconut milk instead for this recipe as a variation. Years ago at Roomba, a restaurant he formerly owned and ran on Chapel Street, he would use young coconut meat in his vegan ceviche because it had the taste and texture of fish. As he plated the ceviche with avocado and tostados, he noted that it was a “perfectly nice hors d’ oeuvres or appetizer for your friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2Cwb_0af6xTB700

I decided to chop all of my veggies a bit smaller (all were already parboiled except the tomatoes and onions) and then tossed them into the juice, adding chopped cilantro and sea salt as well. After placing that in the fridge to sit for a while, I made myself a plate of a bit of everything from the boil (except the sausage, which I saved for my husband) and poured the dipping sauce into a small bowl. The flavor of each was distinct and quite fresh. When I dipped the clams and mussels into the sauce with the crunchy cilantro it gave them a sweet spiciness I never knew I needed, and I ended up dipping the potatoes and corn in it too. I had inadvertently created my new favorite condiment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19M09Q_0af6xTB700

Chef Franco wrapped up the event answering a few questions, including discussing the origins of ceviche, cooking fish and veggies in citrus, and the ingredients in the pickling spices. He also gave out his email to those who wanted to ask him any questions, again noting that the recipes would be posted on the website after the event. He ended by once again expressing his gratitude. “Thank you for supporting our ideas,” he said to the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCwFX_0af6xTB700

I ate more of the boil (and yes, all of the dipping sauce) after the event was over, sharing the rest of the potatoes and the sausage with my still-not-a-shellfish-fan husband, who deemed it “delicious.” The ceviche was then enjoyed with blue corn tortilla chips. Also incredibly fresh tasting — I can’t say I missed the fish. I started thinking of all the different vegetables I might try in it, including corn and jicama like Chef Franco had mentioned. Both dishes were indeed quite perfect for summer.

As someone who learned to cook from her mother with rarely a recipe card in sight, I have to say I found the entire event highly enjoyable and even poignant. I did not realize how much I had missed cooking with someone else’s guidance. One can pull up a recipe at any time online or crack open a cookbook, but it is not the same as the communal practice of cooking with someone else, trying something new or different when you can’t exactly remember what you’re supposed to do, or using measurements such as a pinch or a handful. Next time I decide to make either of these dishes, I will remember the kind face and words of Chef Franco, as I remember my own mother when I cook her recipes, and hopefully I can pass them along to my children and friends as well.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Haven, CT
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Vegan#New Favorite#White Wine Vinegar#Food Drink#Zoom#Shell And Bones#Southwest Grill#Roomba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
Country
Cuba
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
MusicPosted by
New Haven Independent

Mercy Choir Hones In On “Kitchen Knife Collection”

Laughter and conversation permeate the air while percussion, horns, and piano each tap in to begin “Just For Fun,” the sing-a-long-ready first single off Mercy Choir’s latest album, the eclectic Kitchen Knife Collection. Whether you have ventured out to a live show recently or are still keeping yourself socially distant, local singer-songwriter Paul Belbusti has created a listening experience for everyone who wants to feel alive in the moment.
Small BusinessPosted by
New Haven Independent

Lifestyle Boutique Springs To Life In Westville

Sending the aroma of essential oils, flowers, and bath products out into the surrounded Westville neighborhood, Alisha Crutchfield-McLean officially opened the doors to her new store BLOOM on Thursday. The lifestyle boutique, marketplace and community center at 794 Edgewood Ave. celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by 50...
LifestylePosted by
New Haven Independent

Health Director Closes Lighthouse Park Beach

The city’s Health Director has temporarily closed the beach at Lighthouse Point Park as the city investigates a potential storm-related sewage spill into the water. City spokesperson Kyle Buda sent out an email press release Saturday morning about that beach closure. He wrote that city Health Director Maritza Bond has...
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

As Hunger Grows, Giveaways Take Root

“We having a barbecue, throw some meat on the grill!” Khadijah Middlebrooks proclaimed to her toddler, Lex, while picking up packs of frozen turkey, beef, and pork at one of two new weekly events aimed at tackling increasing food insecurity in Hamden. Hazelnuts, peppers, and kale were just a few...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Kehler Liddell Group Show Has Good Genes

Henderson’s piece is part of “Our DNA,” the fifth annual juried show at the gallery space on Whalley Avenue in Westville, running now through July 25 and featuring work from more than 50 artists hailing from New Haven to Cyprus. Each artist was asked to respond, in their work, to the following statement: “We humans are biological siblings, belonging to the genus Homo, and as Sapiens, the last surviving species of our genus. The last year spoke loudly of divisions and differences, but for this exhibit, we ask you as artists to focus on our 99.9% shared genome. Using any tools or languages, explore the belief systems and vocabularies of our family tree that touch on our common physical or metaphorical DNA, our essential humanity, the soul of the Sapien.” The resulting show is full of pieces that do just that, emphasizing both our shared humanity and our connections to the world around us.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

A Rite Resumes As Fireworks Fill The Air

Their interpretations of the holiday varied, but the crowd that returned to East Rock for the resumption of the city’s Independence Day fireworks shared a sense of post-pandemic safety — and awe at the explosions of color in the sky. Hundreds of families gathered early on the Wilbur Cross football...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
New Haven Independent

Community Oasis “Blooms” in Westville

A “community oasis” is blossoming on the corner of Edgewood and Central Avenue — with handmade birdhouses hanging from the ceiling, flowers springing from shelves, and a garden sprouting lavender in the backyard. The self-described lifestyle boutique is called BLOOM. It is located at 794 Edgewood Ave. in an old...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

The Reporter & The Angel

For many years during my morning run through East Rock Park I have looked up at the “Angel of Peace” monument atop East Rock’s summit and sent out a silent message to my longtime friend Paul Hammer, who survived a suicide attempt when he jumped from near the top in 2004: “Stay up there, Paul! Stay UP!”
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Today’s Special: Angel’s Shoyu Chintan

Ramen noodles bathed in a clear chicken and dashi broth, topped with a gooey, soft-boiled ajitama egg, shiitake mushrooms, and torched char siu combined into a riot of flavor at Menya Gumi, a self-described “hole-in-the-wall” ramen restaurant on Orange Street. The dish is known as “Shoyu Chintan,” and it is...
MusicPosted by
New Haven Independent

Tourism Chief Sees Booming Summer

A mixture of caution and restlessness will turn Connecticut into a booming travel destination this summer, predicts Connecticut Interim Director of Tourism Christine Castonguay. Castonguay joined WNHH FM’s “Municipal Voice,” produced and hosted by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, to discuss why more tourists might say, “Yes to Connecticut.”. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy