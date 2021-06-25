Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

New Punch Bowl Social owner chooses co-CEOs to lead the concept forward

By Ed Sealover
Posted by 
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Punch Bowl Social’s new owners have turned to within the company to plot the restaurant chain’s path forward, picking a pair of veteran executives within the concept to serve as its new co-CEOs. Robert Cornog Jr. and Richard Flaherty will steer the attempted turnaround of the Denver-based company after a...

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
751
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Ceos#Food Drink#New Punch Bowl Social#Punch Bowl Social#Crowdout Capital#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
Denver Business Journal

Colorado meatpacking giant pledges $20M to expand affordable housing

The Greeley company aims to expand housing in Midwest and Canadian communities where it has plants. Outstanding Women in Business Awards Virtual Celebration 2021. The way companies do business is changing & women execs are leading the charge. During DBJ's 23rd annual awards program, we will honor 36 women for their accomplishments & celebrate a Lifetime Achievement award winner.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Denver Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Hilltop at DIA LLC and Peak Summit Labs LLC

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 2, 2021. Year to date through July 2, 2021, the court recorded 26 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -52% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

K3 Technology provides IT leadership and data security solutions for Denver companies

K3 Technology helps companies improve IT security and risk management with a mix of control, detection, and response strategies to keep networks running efficiently. K3 provides guidance and execution of IT and data security solutions for a variety of organizations, including law firms, engineering firms, and companies involved in mergers and acquisitions. With employees working remotely during the pandemic, the use of personal devices to log into company networks led to increased cybersecurity threats. Cybercriminals that hacked into personal devices could hack into corporate networks, leading to data breaches, network compromises, and ransomware demands. Companies that did not have up-to-date detection and response plans in place were at high risk. As an identical triplet, Kelly Kercher, founder and president of K3, knows the importance of teamwork. “We work side-by-side with our clients to determine what their IT and security pain points are, and then create a roadmap to implement the right solutions for their organization and budget,” said Kercher. “By focusing on leadership and strategy, we remain proactive and prevent company downtime.” K3’s experts assess client environments for security gaps and implement solutions and services where appropriate to better protect assets and information. Backups and business continuity plans are developed to ensure business and data are safe and available in the event of a disaster. Cybersecurity Management Many businesses do not have specialized in-house IT resources and managed IT services bridge the gap by providing IT and data security services. A strong detection and response security system, as well as a data protection plan, helps keep data secure at all times. Security training is provided for employees to establish best practices that identify phishing attempts and other hacking ploys. Lowering and Stabilizing IT Costs Nothing is more frustrating for businesses than a network that repeatedly goes down. Reducing IT costs while improving services, especially during the pandemic, helped keep companies in business. Managed IT services are an economical way to access IT support without adding to employees. Accessing a Broad Skill Set Businesses may have general IT support staff and a few specialized roles, but there will be gaps in skill sets that need to be filled. Managed IT services allow businesses to have instant access to specialists with broad and deep knowledge. Additional Services In addition to traditional MSP services, K3 offers security assessments along with business continuity and disaster recovery solutions. The company also excels at data analytics, big data, systems integration, and business process automation. K3’s IT business solutions also include IT infrastructure design and build-outs, including project management; multiple industry IT support; IT helpdesk support; fully-hosted cloud servers and virtual machines; cloud-hosted security services and data backup solutions; virtual Chief Information Officer (VCIO) program; IT consulting services; IT security solutions and employee security training; and Azure cloud solutions. K3 Technology developed a 2021 IT Services Buyer’s guide to educate business professionals on different types of IT services and tips for choosing the right IT partner. The guide can be downloaded for free on the website. About K3 Technology K3 Technology is headquartered in Denver with offices around the country. K3 helps companies improve their security and risk management, which includes a mix of controls/processes, prevention, detection, and response. The team of high-level technology experts provides innovative technology and security solutions promptly and professionally to ensure data security and business continuity. K3 founder, Kelly Kercher, is a member of Forbes’ Young Entrepreneur Council. 3.*Call to action Learn how K3 Technology can help improve your IT systems and data security by calling 303-770-8050 or visiting www.k3techs.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy