Chatter GE (GE) Could Be Setting Up for a GE Healthcare Spin After New CEO for the Group - Analyst

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market. The Global Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market include ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Emerson Process Management, Esoterica Automation, General Electric, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Norgren, OMRON, Siemens, Tyco International. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.