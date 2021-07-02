Cancel
Chatter GE (GE) Could Be Setting Up for a GE Healthcare Spin After New CEO for the Group - Analyst

 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gordon Haskett analyst Don Bilson discusses the possibility of General Electric (NYSE: GE) spinning off Healthcare after the company named Peter Arduini as president and Chief Executive Officer GE Healthcare effective January 3, 2022. Arduini comes from...

BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stablecoin Firm Circle To Go Public Via $4.5 Billion SPAC Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boston-based fintech Circle announced it is going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CND), in a business deal that will value Circle at $4.5 billion.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman initiates coverage on WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $35.00. The analyst comments "We believe that WalkMe is well positioned in a relatively new self-help digital market, driving high customer ROI. We envision catalysts including steady if modest upside to ARR, new customer wins, and new product announcements. Further, we think WalkMe's underlying technology supports expanding use cases. By demonstrating steady 30% type of ARR growth, we think the company can help dispel the concern that WalkMe has a narrow value proposition and market TAM."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg initiates coverage on WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) Sells Domino's Brasil to BK Brasil

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) announced today that it has agreed to sell Domino's Brasil ("Domino's", the "Company") to BK Brasil, the master franchise in Brazil for iconic QSR brands such as Burger King and Popeyes, that since 2017 is listed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3).
StocksForbes

Here’s Why General Electric Stock Has More Upside

We believe that the stock price of General Electric (NYSE: GE) has more room for growth from its current levels of $13. GE stock is up over 2x from the levels of around $6 it was at on March 23, 2020, when the broader markets made a bottom. This marks a slight outperformance compared to the S&P 500 which grew 93% over the same period. The outperformance of GE stock can primarily be attributed to expectation of a quicker rebound in air travel, as well as the company’s focus on reducing its debt.
Miami, FLaviationtoday.com

Avionica CEO Talks Exiting GE Aviation Joint Venture

In May 2018, Avionica established a joint venture with one of the most successful companies in the history of the aviation industry, GE Aviation, in an effort to take aircraft parts and engines data analysis to new levels of efficiency. Three years later, the Miami, Florida-based avionics maker is an independent company again, supplying miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission technology to commercial airlines.
StocksStreetInsider.com

GE (GE) announces effective date of 1-for-8 reverse stock split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GE (NYSE: GE) announced today that it will proceed with the 1-for-8 reverse stock split previously approved by GE shareholders at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021. GE plans to file an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to effectuate the reverse stock split after the close of trading on July 30, 2021, and GE common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2, 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

GE Gains As Goldman Rates It A Top Idea

Investing.com – General Electric (NYSE:GE) was up more than 1% in Tuesday’s trading as the company secured another bullish call, this time from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) which called it a top idea whose price can jump 24%. The bank currently rates the stock a buy with a $16 target, calling...
Marketsinvestorideas.com

AI Eye Podcast 576: Stocks discussed: (NYSE: $GE) (NYSE: $TIXT)

AI Eye Podcast 576: Stocks discussed: (NYSE: $GE) (NYSE: $TIXT) Today's Column - The AI Eye - Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence. Stocks discussed: (NYSE:GE) (NYSE:TIXT) GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of General Electric (NYSE:GE), has signed a letter of intent with SOPHiA GENETICS "to...
StocksStreetInsider.com

InMode Ltd. (INMD) PT Raised to $119 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson raised the price target on InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) to $119.00 (from $94.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend 2021-2027: ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market. The Global Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market include ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Emerson Process Management, Esoterica Automation, General Electric, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Norgren, OMRON, Siemens, Tyco International. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Electronicsdronedj.com

GE to sell commercial drones through Microdrones partnership

General Electric (GE) is entering into the commercial drone market space through a partnership with Microdrones, an aerial mapping technology company with German roots. And in addition to inheriting the existing Microdrones technology portfolio, GE is also announcing the launch of a new long-range LiDAR drone, mdLiDAR1000LR. The Microdrones facility...
Selmer, TNDaily Corinthian

GE adds new line at Selmer plant

SELMER, Tenn. — GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, is continuing its U.S. manufacturing expansion with a $5 million investment in its Selmer, Tenn. Monogram Refrigeration subsidiary to begin production of new Zoneline vertical terminal air conditioners, or VTACs, commonly used in hotels and private residential facilities. The new product line was formerly produced in Mexico, and the decision was made to reshore production closer to U.S. customers. The new investment will create the fifth assembly line at the plant and add 33 new jobs, bringing total employment to 465.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

GE Renewable Energy names new offshore wind CEO

GE Renewable Energy has named Jan Kjaersgaard as its new offshore wind CEO. He will replace John Lavelle, who is retiring after a 40-year career. Lavelle aims to stay on board to assist with the transition over the next few months. Kjaersgaard joins GE from FLSmidth, where he was president...

