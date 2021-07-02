Chatter GE (GE) Could Be Setting Up for a GE Healthcare Spin After New CEO for the Group - Analyst

We believe that the stock price of General Electric (NYSE: GE) has more room for growth from its current levels of $13. GE stock is up over 2x from the levels of around $6 it was at on March 23, 2020, when the broader markets made a bottom. This marks a slight outperformance compared to the S&P 500 which grew 93% over the same period. The outperformance of GE stock can primarily be attributed to expectation of a quicker rebound in air travel, as well as the company’s focus on reducing its debt.