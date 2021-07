The internet gives us access to a plethora of information, but it also gives scammers and hackers easy access to us. While most of us are aware that downloading anything could potentially put a virus on our computer or phone, we may want to be as cautious when clicking on unknown websites—even if they appear legitimate at first. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recently sent out a warning to internet users about a new scam website that could end up causing a lot a financial damage for those who stumble on it. Read on to find out which site you should never click on.