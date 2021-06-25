Did Prince Harry Want To Appear On James Corden's Talk Show?
When Prince Harry stopped by "The Late Late Show with James Corden" back in February, it was widely considered a major get for the British comedian turned talk show host. As Vogue detailed at the time, Harry was in surprisingly good form, sharing tidbits about his new life in California and the sweet nicknames he and wife Meghan Markle have for each other, among other things. While cruising around Los Angeles in a classic double-decker bus, the long-time friends also discussed the Sussexes leaving the royal family and the accuracy of Netflix mega-hit "The Crown."www.thelist.com