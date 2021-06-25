Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court backs refineries in biofuel waiver dispute

By Andrew Chung
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday bolstered a bid by small oil refineries to seek exemptions from a federal law requiring increasing levels of ethanol and other renewable fuels to be blended into their products, a major setback for biofuel producers.

The 6-3 ruling overturned a lower court decision that had faulted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for giving refineries in Wyoming, Utah and Oklahoma extensions on waivers from the Clean Air Act’s renewable fuel standard requirements even though the companies’ prior exemptions had expired.

The case involved exemptions given to units of HollyFrontier Corp and CVR Energy Inc. (Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Reuters

Reuters

