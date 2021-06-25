Is Morris Chestnut Leaving The Resident? What’s Going On Ahead Of Season 5

Are we going to see NCIS season 19 kick off filming in the near future? At the moment, signs certainly point to that!. In a new post on Instagram (see below) series star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) made it clear that work starts up “next week” on the CBS crime show. Note that work doesn’t necessarily mean that the cast will be shooting, but everyone will be starting to churn out new episodes before too long. Mid-July seems to be the target production date for a lot of CBS shows, as we know that Blue Bloods is also kicking things off over the next couple of weeks.