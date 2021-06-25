West Seneca police attempt to identify person accused of stealing plants

West Seneca police are asking for the public's assistance locating the person accused of stealing plants from Mike Weber Greenhouses.

Police say around dawn the last few mornings a person has stopped at Mike Weber Greenhouses on French Road and helped themselves to a number of plants.

Joseph Weber, who owns Mike Weber Greenhouses, said in a post on the WNY Gardeners Facebook group that the person is not just randomly taking plants, they know what they need and they are shopping.

"We were having someone come and do some off hours shopping if you want to call it that," Weber said, "To see them look like they knew what they were doing was just aggravating because it's someone in our own industry doing it, not just a grab and go."

Weber said Tuesday morning workers at the greenhouses noticed there were numerous plants missing. Then, Thursday, they noticed the thieves were back again.

"Sure enough, almost to the minute, at the exact same time, same vehicle, same individuals came and threw all the plants they could find in the back of their truck, but it's not just any plants, they seemed to be taking certain ones they were looking for," Weber said.

According to police the person appears to be driving a gray or silver older model Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 675-8423.