• Max Verstappen won the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. • The driver came home first ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris. • Lewis Hamilton finished in fourth place. Max Verstappen took victory at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver was unchallenged for most of the race - bar the start - and led from the moment the lights went out. Verstappen also set the fastest lap of the race on lap after pitting on lap 62/71. His time of 1:06.200 is a mere indication of the dominance he and Red Bull enjoyed around the Red Bull Ring.