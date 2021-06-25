Brianna Brim Appointed Director of the Occupational Therapy Institute
Brianna Brim, MOT, OTR/L, CPAM, CLIPP has been appointed as director of the. Occupational Therapy Institute (OTI), the clinical facility for the Department of Occupational Therapy which recently opened for client care. Located in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia within The Eye Institute, OTI is Salus University’s newest clinical facility, joining The Eye Institute, Pennsylvania Ear Institute and Speech-Language Institute.www.salus.edu