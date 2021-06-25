Box Office: ‘F9’ Earns Solid $7.1 Million In Thursday Previews

“F9,” the ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is holding its own at the top of the domestic box office charts in its second week of release. Over the Fourth of July long weekend, the action flick is expected to add another $32.9 million to its gross from 4,203 theaters, raising its cume to a stunning $126 million. In the film’s debut last weekend, it earned $70 million, smashing the record for the highest-grossing opening since the onset of COVID-19. “F9” has surpassed the $100 million benchmark in record time, an honor that only two other films during the pandemic — “A Quiet Place II” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” — have been able to achieve.