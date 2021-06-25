Cancel
Movies

Box Office: ‘F9’ Earns Solid $7.1 Million In Thursday Previews

By Scott Mendelson
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

F9 finally began its domestic box office sprint last night, earning $7.1 million in 4,179 North American theaters. That’s the largest screen count since the pandemic began, and it’s all-but-certain that Justin Lin’s Fast & Furious sequel (the ninth in the series, his fifth in the director’s chair) will nab the biggest domestic debut of the “pandemic era.” But how big are we talking about? Well, projections argue for an opening over/under $67 million, which would be close enough to Hobbs & Shaw ($59 million in 2019) to qualify as a modest win even under normal circumstances. If the film plays identically to Fate of the Furious in terms of “Thursday-to-weekend multipliers,” it looks like right around $67 million.

www.forbes.com
