Body John K. Beard, former resident of Ponca City, OK, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. He was 69 years old. A celebration of life will be held at Trout Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 with Reverend Shelby Scott of St. Patrick’s in Broken Arrow. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM.