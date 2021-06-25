How To Minimize Taxes Like A Billionaire In 2021

While recent reporting may make it seem that all “rich” people are able to avoid paying taxes, I assure you there are plenty of high-income and high-net-worth people who feel like they are getting kicked in the nuts with substantial tax bills. There is a reason my phone blows up every year around tax season with people looking for expert tax planning guidance beyond what they are getting from their current financial professionals. Depending on how you earn your money, some of the tax planning strategies mentioned in this post may be available to you. Some may be cost-prohibitive and time-consuming to implement for those without multi-million-dollar incomes or multi-million-dollar investment portfolios.