POTUS

How To Minimize Taxes Like A Billionaire In 2021

By David Rae
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While recent reporting may make it seem that all “rich” people are able to avoid paying taxes, I assure you there are plenty of high-income and high-net-worth people who feel like they are getting kicked in the nuts with substantial tax bills. There is a reason my phone blows up every year around tax season with people looking for expert tax planning guidance beyond what they are getting from their current financial professionals. Depending on how you earn your money, some of the tax planning strategies mentioned in this post may be available to you. Some may be cost-prohibitive and time-consuming to implement for those without multi-million-dollar incomes or multi-million-dollar investment portfolios.

www.forbes.com
Related
Congress & Courtsthinkadvisor.com

Should Congress Cap Roth IRA Balances?

As lawmakers consider possible limits on Roth IRAs, planner Jeffrey Levine suggests a $10 million cap on account balances. The Roth IRA “is a wealth transfer from taxpayers to subsidize spending in retirement,” Michael Finke says. Others object to changing the rules just because a few people reaped huge benefits.
POTUSAOL Corp

How Does The Child Tax Credit Work?

As part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, the Biden administration has extended the child tax credit for the year 2021. Ordinarily, eligible tax paying families are able to receive up to $2,000 towards a tax credit on their early tax returns. This benefit is usually only available to those who pay taxes, meaning non-filers and those who do not make enough income to pay federal taxes cannot access the money.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Tax Increases Show Higher Energy Costs Are A Goal, Not A Glitch

Writing back in January about President Joe Biden’s order to kill the Keystone XL Pipeline, I warned that that action was just an opening volley in a war on the domestic oil and gas business that would only intensify over the four years of his presidency. Nowhere is that intensification becoming more clear than in the President’s current effort to raise taxes on the industry.
Income TaxNewsday

A Roth IRA could help you avoid taxes like the ultrawealthy

The trove of IRS records recently uncovered by ProPublica has confirmed what many have always suspected: Billionaires often enjoy a substantially lower tax rate than the average American. They do that by claiming losses and deductions that reduce their taxable income and by holding much of their wealth in investments,...
Income TaxStreet.Com

Avoid Taxes Like the Super Rich: Open a Roth

This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. The trove of IRS records recently uncovered by ProPublica has confirmed what many have always suspected: Billionaires often enjoy a substantially lower tax rate...
NFLWashington Post

Step back like a billionaire: Previous tech titan exits offer examples for Bezos

SEATTLE — There are few chief executives today as closely tied to their company’s image as Jeff Bezos is with Amazon. And Bezos’ departure as CEO Monday, handing over the top job to his longtime lieutenant Andy Jassy, won’t likely change that connection anytime soon. Bezos, 57, said he plans to continue working for the company he created as executive chair, a title created for him, where he will focus on innovation and on improving Amazon’s workplace safety record.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

Ideally, Social Security won't be your only income source in retirement, but rather one of several. Still, it pays to get as much money as you can out of the program, especially since it's supposed to keep paying you for the rest of your life. If you're eager to score a higher benefit, here are a few tactics to employ.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Like-Kind Exchanges To Be Limited Under Biden’s Tax Proposals

Biden’s Green Book was released on May 28, 2021 and provided further detail and effective dates surrounding his tax proposals. While many anticipated that high net worth taxpayers would be targeted to pay additional taxes, limitation on like-kind exchanges coupled with increased tax rates on long-term capital gains could cause the 2022 tax bill of high-income real estate professionals to skyrocket.
Income Taxjohnlocke.org

How Not to Argue Against Tax Cuts

NC Policy Watch offered up a weak opposition to the Senate tax plan. Tax cuts benefit more than just the one with the reduced legal tax liability. Low- and median-income households receive a much larger benefit from the Senate’s rate cuts. No amount of money being taxed from working North...
Income TaxTax Foundation

How the Tax Code Handles Inflation (and How It Doesn’t)

A temporary gas shortage, caused by a hack attack, on much of the East Coast last month and fear of rising inflation have led some people to wonder if the 1970s are back. The Bureau of Economic Analysis report released last week did little to settle this fear, finding that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3.9 percent since last May, the highest annual increase since August 2008. Fortunately, since the 1970s, the tax code is better structured to account for inflation. In other ways, though, a return of inflation would create tax problems for the real economy.
Income TaxObserver

How Warren Buffett, Other Billionaires Build a Tax-Free Retirement Fortune

From Warren Buffett to Peter Thiel, America’s super wealthy have for decades been taking advantage of retirement plans designed for middle-class Americans and amassed millions—in some cases, billions—of tax-free dollars in their savings accounts. That’s the latest finding in ProPublica’s continuous investigation into how the nation’s richest of the rich...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Joe Biden Places A Bull’s Eye On ‘Big Rail,’ Reveals Epic Economic Confusion In the Process

“Your margin is my opportunity.” – Jeff Bezos. In a speech given at the Cato Institute many years ago, FedEx founder Fred Smith noted a seeming oddity about the global movement of goods and services. While the value of the latter had soared in modern times to reflect the massive expansion of global trade born of broad economic liberalization, the weight of goods shipped continued to plummet. Smith’s observation was fascinating and unsurprising at the same time.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes credit for billionaires' race to space

Former President Trump in an interview on Sunday took credit for the space race between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos , claiming the creation of the Space Force sparked it. During Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures," host Maria Bartiromo noted that Branson became the first billionaire to venture into...

