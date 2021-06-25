Engineer found ‘major structural damage’ at condo three years before collapse

An engineering consultant warned of “major structural damage” at the lower level of the condo tower in Surfside, three years before the building’s collapse this week. A 2018 report to the condo association by Morabito Consultants said “failed waterproofing” below the pool deck and entrance drive at Champlain Towers South had led to significant deterioration of the concrete. Replacing the waterproofing would be “extremely expensive,” the report stated, because it would require removal of the concrete slab above it.