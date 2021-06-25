Cancel
Mecalac MyMecalac Fleet Management System

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMecalac has announced that its fleet management system, MyMecalac, is now available in North America. This telematics solution delivers everything from high-level summaries to specific machine details, including maintenance, inspection, and damage notifications, to empower fleet managers to boost efficiency and machine uptime. “Telematics-enabled machines increase productivity while maintaining high...

