Microsoft released the first Windows 11 Insider Preview build last week, bringing to users the next generation OS for testing. Along with that release, the company also revealed that a refreshed UI for its Office suite of apps will begin rolling out to users running test builds of the productivity suite. While the UI was slated to make it to both Windows 11 and Windows 10 users sometime last week, the firm informed of a slight delay in rolling out the refresh, promising to bring it to Office Insiders this week.