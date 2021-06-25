Cancel
Akron, OH

KNR law firm to give away bicycle helmets

beaconjournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKisling, Nestico & Redick, an Akron-based personal injury law firm, will give away free bike helmets next week as part of an effort to emphasize the importance of wearing helmets. Each year, bicycle crashes result in more than 200 child deaths and send another 350,000 youth under the age of...

Franklin County, KYThe State-Journal

Editorial: Universal motorcycle helmet law can save lives

Could the lives of two Franklin County residents been saved had they been wearing helmets while riding a motorcycle on Cardwell Lane early Wednesday morning? We may not know that answer for a few more weeks when toxicology and autopsy results come back, but there is evidence that wearing helmets save lives.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Mike Hostilo Law Firm hosts backpack giveaway

MACON, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)— Mike Hostilo Law Firm hosted a backpack giveaway to provide school supplies for the kids in the area. The Law Firm put together 500 backpacks that included items like paper, notebooks, markers and more. The Law Firm says it wanted to ensure children were ready for the...
Virginia StateWSLS

New bicycle laws take effect in Virginia on July 1st

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two new laws are adding an extra layer of safety for cyclists across the Commonwealth. “I had a good friend … who was killed about 10 years ago here on the road; so it’s become very important for us,” said Brad Malcolm, a Lynchburg cyclist. “Some people...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryRocky Mount Telegram

Trucking firm gives drivers second raise of year

Cargo Transporters Inc., a regional and national carrier, recently announced a second pay increase for its OTR drivers in 2021. This second pay increase will take effect on Sunday. The first pay increase took place in January of this year. “We are committed to ensuring Cargo Transporters is a premier...
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

5 Major Changes Walmart is Making Right Now

Shopping now is a complete 180 compared to last summer, with many pandemic-era rules taken away as the number of COVID-19 cases fell and vaccinations rose. At Walmart, masks are not required for shoppers who are vaccinated, and regular hours have been restored, but the chain is still making even more changes.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Missouri mother-of-two, 45, who didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over fears of side effects dies after contracting Indian 'Delta' variant

A Missouri mother-of-two who didn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she feared side effects has died after contracting the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Grain Valley, was hesitant about getting the shot after hearing news reports about people suffering rare side effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation and decided to wait.
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

McDonald's giving away free fries for life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is holding a contest where it will give away free fries for life to one lucky winner. It's all to celebrate the restaurant's new loyalty program, which officially launched on Thursday. McDonald's values the prize just short of $20,000. Additionally, 66 winners will win one...
Pima County, AZtucson.com

2 vaccinated people in Pima County have died of COVID-19

Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 in Pima County, according to the county’s Health Department. This is an extremely small number compared to the number of fully vaccinated people countywide. The percentage of fully vaccinated people who have died from COVID-19 is about 0.00037%. Local health experts are...
Clayton County, GAWMAZ

14-year-old metro Atlanta dies after getting COVID-19, state confirms

ATLANTA — A 14-year-old boy from Clayton County has died after contracting COVID-19, the Georgia Dept. of Public Health confirmed. According to information listed on the state's website, his ethnicity is of Hispanic/Latino descent -- although his race is marked as "other." The unidentified teen had other underlying health conditions,...
Public Healthnny360.com

Mayo Q&A: COVID-19 vaccination and precautions

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am due to get my second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a few weeks. I understand this is an important step for me and my community, but I’m unsure what guidelines I should follow. Some of my friends are traveling, and they seem to have thrown all caution to the wind.

