Kiawah mansion fetches $20.5M, setting a record for a Charleston-area home sale
A Kiawah Island mansion that dates back to the early 1800s sold June 24 for $20.5 million, setting a record price for a home in the Charleston area. A Charleston County recorded deed shows the buyer of the Vanderhorst Mansion as Vanderhorst Estate LLC, but it included no information about the ownership of the company. A spokeswoman representing the 16.5-acre estate on the edge of the Kiawah River said the purchaser wanted to remain anonymous.www.postandcourier.com