Hospitals struggle with 'severe' blood supply shortage

By Rachel Pierson
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 16 days ago

As things get back to normal, hospitals are seeing a rise in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.

KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
