Southington, CT

Manhunt underway in Southington area

WTIC News Talk 1080
 16 days ago

Local and state police swarmed the area around Rogers Orchards in Southington Friday morning, looking for a suspect. Numerous police vehicles, including armored vehicles descended upon the scene.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

