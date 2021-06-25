Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court limits damages in TransUnion 'terrorist list' lawsuit

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday narrowed the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers.

TransUnion had appealed a lower court ruling that had upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in the lawsuit and had ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, stopped short of tossing out the jury verdict, but found there was insufficient evidence to show that all of the plaintiffs had been harmed by TransUnion’s conduct, meaning the amount of damages will be reduced.

Reuters

Reuters

