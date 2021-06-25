Cancel
Presidential Election

France regional elections: Greens hope to win first region in 30 years

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French Green party has stepped up campaigning in the Pays de La Loire in the hope of narrowly winning its first region in almost 30 years in the final round of elections this Sunday. But after a record abstention rate in last week’s first round of French regional and...

Valérie Pécresse
Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron
Economy

Euro zone bond yields fell, France in focus after regional elections

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with news that France's far right failed to win a single region in weekend elections bringing some relief to French bond investors. Sunday's vote in the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur had been seen as the far right Rassemblement National...
The Conversation

The undisputed winner of the French regional elections: abstention

France has gone to the polls in the last elections before the presidential vote in 2022, and the resounding winner was “none of the above”. The vast majority of French people did not vote in the regional and departmental elections, which took place over two weeks – 67% of eligible voters stayed home in the first round and 66% abstained in the second.
Presidential Election

The Guardian view on France’s regional polls: democracy a big loser

The morning after the final round of France’s regional elections, the two most likely contenders for the Élysée in next year’s presidential elections were left licking their wounds. Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National (RN) had the worst night, failing to win any of five regions it had targeted – some of them with high hopes of victory. President Emmanuel Macron’s party, La République En Marche, also failed to win anywhere and remains a phantasmagorical presence in the country at large. For a grassroots movement set up five years ago to renew politics, polling at around 7% is not a good look. The big winner of the night was the centre-right Republican, Xavier Bertrand, whose presidential ambitions have been considerably boosted by an impressive victory in the northern region of Hauts-de-France. A Macron-Le Pen run off next spring is not the foregone conclusion it once seemed.
Presidential Election

French far right beaten in regional elections

PARIS (AP) — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections on Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year. The Ifop polling agency estimated that the far...
Presidential Election
The Week

France's far-right National Rally party loses regional elections, in a blow to Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party had been hoping to win control of at least one French province in this year's regional elections, but those hopes were dashed Sunday as the election wrapped up and voters picked incumbents from traditional center-left and center-right parties over both Le Pen's party and French President Emmanuel Macron's La République En Marche (LREM).
World

Irish Government Support Slumps in Dublin By-Election

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Support for the party of Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin collapsed to under 5% in a parliamentary by-election and his coalition partners both suffered significant setbacks, deserted by voters angry about soaring housing costs. Ivana Bacik, of the small centre-left opposition Labour party, looked set to win...

