Ahead of the Season 23 premiere of Big Brother on CBS, fans were blessed with photos of the house but also given some news on a guest's very early exit. Obviously, the new season will feature all brand new houseguests but it will also add in a team aspect according to the executive producers. The separation into teams will make for an interesting season for sure. There have been hints at old houseguest surprises, sadly not in terms of actually playing the game but maybe something coaching-related if anything.