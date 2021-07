Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Some very cool stuff in this week’s updates, including Bloodstained, Cozy Grove, Roundguard, and more. I’ve gathered up some of my favorites and put them together for you to enjoy as you eat your breakfast Snickers or what-have-you. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!