Jennifer Nettles on Her New Album, Always Like New

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. On Jennifer Nettles' new Broadway covers album, Always Like New (out now), she has a stirring rendition of the 1950 Guys and Dolls classic "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" — which, ironically, the country star and Sugarland artist has never been afraid to do. Most notably at the CMA Awards in 2019, Nettles, 46, sparked a conversation about how severely underrepresented women are on country radio when she wore a cape printed with a drawing of a woman's face affixed with the female gender symbol, and the words "equal play" and "Play our f*@#!g records please & thank you" on the red carpet. As a result, CMT implemented several equal play initiatives, and Nettles was awarded with their first-ever Equal Play award last October. As part of PEOPLE's Voices for Change series, Nettles shares her experiences being a woman in country music, how she embraced being a "boat rocker" and her hopes for a more inclusive future of the genre.