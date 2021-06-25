Are second homes getting too expensive in the U.S.? Here are 6 you can own abroad for under $230,000

“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” Anonymous. We are experiencing an unusual real estate market convergence of robust home sales, the highest home values we have ever seen, and the lowest mortgage rates we have ever seen. These three factors, rarely ever seen operating together, are like walking into a master design studio full of problem-solving tools and innovative ideas hanging on every hook. As a result, you can redesign your home, your finances, and your lifestyle. Don’t wait too late to get started, though.