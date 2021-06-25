Sail off Into Summer With the Best Deals on Nautical-Inspired Pieces

While cold weather may stick around for several more weeks, it isn’t too soon to start thinking about activities that’ll help keep you sane and safe this summer. These days, making the most of your backyard is a priority — and one of the best upgrades is an above-ground pool. They keep the kids occupied for hours and can be a great way to get some exercise. Whether you want an inflatable pool that sets up in minutes or are ready to make a commitment to something more permanent with a steel frame, here are some of the best above-ground pools to buy.