“School Ties” had a great run, but substitute Hebrew school teachers of the world finally have a new movie to play on the old tube TV they always roll in from the storage closet. Don’t groan just yet: Despite the fact that it’s both destined and explicitly designed to become an educational tool for the next generation of Jewish tweens, Ari Folman’s “Where Is Anne Frank” is such a vital, creative, and sociopolitically urgent modernization of a classic Holocaust story that most kids won’t notice or care that it exists in the service of clear moral instruction. They may not even ask why the film’s title is missing a question mark.