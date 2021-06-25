Chef Megan Mitchell's recipes

“I do everything by hand,” says Brynn Gibson on the eve of the Dumpling Den’s monthly appearance at Fortnight Wine Bar on Mathewson Street. “For this upcoming pop-up tomorrow, I have folded 1,200 on my own,” a number she offers matter-of-factly. When Gibson talks about the dumplings she makes, at first her tone is casual. A childhood spent prizing bulk bags of the store-bought variety from Costco with her dad led to eventually making them for friends. “Food for me, as a kid, I just saw how it brought people together,” she says. Now, a culinary degree, years of kitchen experience, and a stint on TV later, Gibson’s hot take on dumplings is the product of long hours of development to perfect the recipe.