Chef Megan Mitchell's recipes

Note: The photo depicts the lasagna from Cadence; this version features hummus rather than vegan Bolognese. Photo by Eric Medsker. Lasagna is a staple in many Black and Southern households. Chef Shenarri Freeman grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and her mother used to make lasagna often to feed her family easily, with plenty of leftovers throughout the week. When Freeman became vegan in 2017, lasagna was one of the first dishes she worked on turning into a plant-based dish. She landed on the perfect version when she decided to use hummus instead of tofu. At her restaurant Cadence in New York City she makes a deep-fried lasagna with vegan Bolognese—where it's one of the most popular items on the menu—but this version is forever her favorite to make at home.